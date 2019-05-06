D’Evelyn High School ranks among top in nation, highest in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A local high school has ranked among the top in the nation, according to US News and World Reports.

D’Evelyn Junior-Senior High School came in at number 131 out of the 17,000 high schools that were taken into consideration.

The 2019 US News and World Reports list ranked high schools by utilizing scores in college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, under-served student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.

Data was reportedly obtained from the Department of Education, statewide math and reading level assessment tests, and the College Board.

D’Evelyn ranked number one out of all 435 High Schools in Colorado and number 131 out of the 17,000 high schools in the nation that were taken into consideration.