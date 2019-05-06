Colorado choir picked to perform in France at D-Day 75th anniversary ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Colorado choir has been given a special honor: the chance to honor World War II heroes in France on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Members of the Sound of the Rockies men's a cappella chorus will be traveling to Normandy for a performance at the official D-Day ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, just above Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the event as well.

The Colorado choir is the sole vocal ensemble from the United States performing at the ceremony.

"Sound of the Rockies is about a 100-man chorus, and we've been together as this group since about 2000. We have members from probably about 80 years old, clear down to high school," said Bruce Henson, a member of the choir.

"I recently heard that June 6, 1944, may have been the single most important day of the 20th century. So to have our younger generation see that history live and recreated, the vehicles they will have, the parachute drops, the sense of the moment is extremely strong. It was just an opportunity, once-in-a-lifetime, not to be missed," Henson told FOX31.

The invitation to perform came about one year ago. They've spent the past few months making plans, booking travel, rehearsing and raising money for the trip. They're still taking donations to cover the costs and contributions can be made online.

Many in the group are veterans themselves, and this will be their most personal performance yet.

"Has a lot to do with family. And people who served ahead of me. I spent eight years in the Marine Corps and my son is a third-generation Marine," said Kevin Pape, a singer with Sound of the Rockies.

Singer Gary Forsberg had three uncles who served in World War II.

"To be able to go there, where two of them served and try and communicate with their spirit is just going to be something else," Forsberg said.

"Just the thought of standing on the same ground as those young kids gives me chills," said Pete Boldrin, an Air Force veteran who sings with the choir.

"I wouldn't miss that for the world," Boldrin added.