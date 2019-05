Coffee cup left in ‘Game of Thrones’ shot, lights up social media

LOS ANGELES — What’s this? Oh, just a coffee cup. A coffee cup on a table in the great hall of Winterfell in the fictional, very coffee-less realm of Westeros.

Sharp-eyed viewers noticed the anachronism during Sunday night’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” and, well, it’s going to be a long time before anyone lets this mistake go.

Each Season 8 episode reportedly cost $15 million to make, so the fact a grande mocha from Starbucks or whatever passed so many eyes and so many levels of experts and edits is hilarious.

That coffee cup is Arya Stark levels of sneaky.

Twitter is convinced it’s a Starbucks cup, but it really could be from anywhere.

It’s hard to tell. Either way, it’s a good day to be Starbucks, right? Imagine scoring some free product placement in the biggest show on television.

Maybe that’s why the Battle of Winterfell episode was so dark — no time to get rid of all of the coffee cups.

Without the low lighting, everyone would be able to tell the ramparts of Winterfell looked like the aftermath of an 8 a.m. college lecture.

Genius.

The gaffe has spurred several memes on social media.

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019

That's a pumpkin spice latte pic.twitter.com/fPThGIWJPW — Walt (@UberKryptonian) May 6, 2019

Close up of that Coffee cup mistake in #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FighJzudwS — Ronnie🐼Vuki🐻 (@VRonni3) May 6, 2019

ooooh i get it now they all have STARBUCKS names pic.twitter.com/SSj5skShLo — jonny sun (@jonnysun) May 6, 2019

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019

1. After last week's #GameOfThrones, the cinematographer had to fight off criticism that it was too dark and people couldn't see. 2. So this week he inserts an offending Starbucks cup into dark scene. 3. People spot the cup, cinematographer vindicated.https://t.co/V2Xx05BatT — Vlad Savov (@vladsavov) May 6, 2019