Chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon; snow possible later this week

DENVER -- The old adage of "Don't plant until Mother's Day" is ringing true for Denver and the Front Range again this year.

Temperatures will stay warm Monday near 70 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, then cooler air moves in starting Tuesday.

It will start sunny on Monday, then turn mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the Front Range.

The mountains start sunny, then turn cloudy with a chance for rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs will be 40s, 50s and 60s.

A cold front arrives Monday night and temperatures drop about 10 degrees on Tuesday. Clouds and rain showers are likely Tuesday across the Front Range.

The mountains stay mild on Tuesday with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s. It again will start sunny, then there will be afternoon rain and snow showers.

A stronger cold front hits Wednesday statewide with rain for the Front Range and snow for the mountains.

Another cold front moves in on Thursday. Snow is possible across the Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Lows at night will be near freezing.

Most of the snow in the mountains occurs between Wednesday and Friday with 6-14 inches possible above 9,000 feet.

There will be a lingering chance of rain and snow on Friday, then it turns drier.

Saturday starts partly cloudy with a 10% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Mother's Day looks to be dry and warmer.

