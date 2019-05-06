Centennial students stuck on bus for more than an hour after driver gets lost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Last Thursday, Centennial students were stuck on a bus for more than an hour after the bus driver got lost.

"There were some kids crying. Some kids were screaming," said 9-year-old Griffin Neuder.

Neuder was stuck on a school bus for more than an hour after his substitute bus driver got lost.

"I just thought she was kidnapping us. She brought us by two storage units and a couple of pools," Griffin said.

"It's a really simple route with three stops. How in the world do you drive that far?" said Griffin's mother, Sara Neuder.

Sara got a notification the bus would be 10 to 15 minutes late, but as 15 minutes became an hour, she says she started to worry.

"Griffin? Griffin? Where's Griffin? He was nowhere to be found," she said.

It turns out, the driver was a supervisor who was forced to fill in.

A spokesperson with the Cherry Creek School District told the FOX31 Problem Solvers "Transportation was aware of the situation and monitored the bus through our GPS tracking system and our dispatch team guided the driver. All students were transported safely. Parents were notified via an automated phone call that the bus was running late."

The district, like many Colorado school districts, is also dealing with a shortage in bus drivers. Currently, the district is short 23 drivers.

Sara is now counting down the school days, hoping what happened Thursday won't happen again.

"We only have three weeks of school left. Hopefully we can get through it," she said.