Brighton man finds suspect after watching robbery on security camera

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- A high-definition security system helped one business owner in Brighton avoid a financial nightmare. The business and building owner says he took matters into his own hands after catching a suspected thief in the act.

Mike Teater is the owner of an office building off of Highway 85 on Kuner Road. He says last week, he noticed a man on his security camera who appeared to be casing his building. He found it odd enough that it motivated him to turn on notifications on his security system.

Teater says two days later, he got a security notification. This time, that same man who was canvasing the building from the outside was now breaking into the offices in his building.

Teater says he called police. They got there moments later, but it was too late. The suspected thief had already gotten away with checks and financial documents.

Teater says he spent the next few days driving around the streets of Brighton looking for the suspect himself.

“When I saw him do that, you know, that’s a special feeling watching yourself get robbed live. I said, ‘I’m going to catch this guy!’ I didn’t want him to get away with it and I didn’t want him to do it to anyone else,” Teater said.

Four days later, Teater says he saw a homeless man panhandling who looked just like the man who broke into his office. Teater says he knew it was him when he noticed his neck tattoo.

He called police and moments later, they arrested the suspect.

Teater says he is grateful they caught the suspect before he could get to his bank accounts.

FOX31 and Channel 2 News reached out to Brighton police about the case, but we have not yet heard back.

Teater emphasizes he was never going to get too close or do anything reckless if and when he found the suspect. He also urges fellow business owners to invest in a quality security camera system and review security protocols.