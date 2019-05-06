Body of missing teen recovered from Montrose County South Canal

MONTROSE, Colo. — The body of a 17-year-old man was recovered at the Drop Five Hydroelectric Generation Plant near Pahgre Road and the South Canal Monday afternoon, the Montrose County Coroner said.

The recovery came a day after the Sheriff’s office was alerted to the missing teen, identified as Connor Imus.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation.

The Coroner’s office will release the cause and manner of the death following an autopsy.