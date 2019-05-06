Bobcat strung up in soccer goal netting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s South East Region issued a sad warning  of what can happen when nature and humans collide.

A tweet posted Monday shows a bobcat strung up in a soccer net in the Golden Hills area of Colorado Springs.

The message from CPW SE Region reads “ATTN sports fans. Here’s why we ask you to take down sports nets when not in use.”

The desperate cat is shown trapped in the netting that spans a large soccer goal.

Fortunately, the bobcat “escaped with its life,” but the agency pointed out that others injure themselves or die frantically trying to escape.

