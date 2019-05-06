× Baby announcement posted at Buckingham Palace

LONDON — An announcement has been posted at Buckingham Palace saying Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, her eighth great-grandchild.

A pair of uniformed staff members placed the framed announcement on an easel just inside the palace gates Monday afternoon, observing a long tradition hours after the new prince’s arrival was announced on social media.

The ceremonial easel carried an announcement of Prince William and Kate’s third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018. It remained there for about 24 hours.

Following the initial birth announcement, a beaming Prince Harry said he’s “incredibly proud” of his wife and that they have a healthy baby boy who weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces. He has not yet been named.

Harry said the child was a little bit overdue and that had given them more time to contemplate names. He says he is ecstatic about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days.

“This little baby is absolutely to die for,” he said. “I’m just over the moon.”