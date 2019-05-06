× 55th Annual Commerce City Memorial Day Parade – 5/27

Who: Commerce City

What: 55th Annual Memorial Day Parade

When: Monday, May 27th – parade begins at 9:30a

Where: Parade begins at E. 64th Ave. and Newport St.

FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are honored to support the 55th Annual Commerce City Memorial Day Parade. Join FOX31 and Channel 2’s own Greg Nieto as he emcees a beautiful display of remembrance to our fallen veterans.

Military units, bands, floats and antique car clubs turn out for Commerce City’s annual Memorial Day Parade, the state’s largest, to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. Prior to the parade, the city will host a ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 8:45 a.m. to recognize the Grand Marshals. This year’s Grand Marshall is Army Staff Sergeant Thad Harvey, a veteran of multiple combat tours in Afghanistan and more than 16 years of Army service. The ceremony will also honor the late Sergeant Major Archie Robinson, a longtime community member and Congressional Gold Medal recipient.

The parade is held rain or shine and parade admission is free! For a complete parade route map, click here.