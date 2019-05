PARKER, Colo. — Firefighters are on the scene of a “slow moving” brush fire in Parker on Sunday afternoon.

Cherry Creek update – video shows firefighters from Brush Engine 41 and Engine 47 extinguishing the fire. The incident is now under control and the fire burned approximately 1 acre of vegetation in the creek bed. Investigators are working to determine the cause. pic.twitter.com/ODW67CehoZ — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 5, 2019

South Metro Fire Rescue first tweeted about the fire at 3:40 p.m. and added video of the fire and smoke just after 4 p.m.

The fire is burning along the Cherry Creek in Parker, between Lincoln Avenue and Pine Lane, authorities said.

There are no structures threatened and no injuries reported.