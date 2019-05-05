Shooting in Centennial lands teen in hospital

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Deputies are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile male in Centennial on Sunday.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the shooting shortly before 4 p.m., noting that the incident happened at 2:40 p.m. at the 5100 block of South Lisben Way.

The 17-year-old involved is at a local hospital in serious condition.

Authorities have not released any more information as the shooting is under investigation.

FOX31 will continue to update this story as we learn more.