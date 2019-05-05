Runners high: CU study finds 80% of cannabis users mix weed, workouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A new study released by CU Boulder shows 8 out of 10 marijuana users in states where cannabis is legal partake in the drug shortly before, or after exercise.

Flavie Dokken is an ultra-marathon runner, meaning it's not uncommon for her to run 30 miles or more in a single day. The army veteran is now a regular user of cannabis, both before, during, and after her runs.

"It's one of the tools that helps you overcome whatever you need to overcome, whether it's energy, or pain," she says.

Researchers at CU surveyed 600 adult marijuana users in California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, asking if they used cannabis before, and after working out.

82 percent said yes, with an additional 70% of co-users saying it increased their enjoyment of exercise.

Dokken uses Wana products, including edibles and vaping products.

"They also make extended release sativa capsules, which provide me with a great level of energy," says Dokken.

She says some of the best athletes in Boulder also use cannabis.

"I think it's still hush hush for a lot of people, and a lot of athletes," she says. "It's a great feeling to see that things are changing for the best, and that the stigma is really changing around cannabis."