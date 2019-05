A rock slide east of Grand Junction closed a stretch of Interstate 70 Sunday.

The slide happened around 11:45 a.m. and affected two vehicles. Two women involved in the slide said they suffered head pains but the extent of those injuries is unclear.

*** TRAFFIC ALERT*** I-70 mile 57 in DeBeque Canyon closed due to rock slide. CDOT engineers hard at work clearing the road and ensuring hillside is safe. pic.twitter.com/kUv3WQk3oa — CSP Fruita (@CSP_Fruita) May 5, 2019

Colorado State Patrol Fruita tweeted a picture of the slide at 1:27 p.m. and noted that both directions of I-70 at mile marker 57 in DeBeque Canyon were closed for cleanup.