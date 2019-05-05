Rainy, cool weather pattern moves in for several days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have one more warm day on the Front Range before big changes arrive. Denver's high temperature will be around 70 degrees on Monday with a 20 percent chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon.

Our next storm system arrives on Tuesday bringing a rainy pattern for several days and cooling temperatures significantly. High temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is potential for some snow to mix in with the rain on Thursday. It is too far out to know if we will see any accumulation, but the Pinpoint Weather Team is keeping a close eye on it and will keep you updated.

Rainfall will continue through Saturday before drier weather moves in. Rain totals over the next week could accumulate to 1 to 2 inches on the Front Range.

