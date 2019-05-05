Lane closures on Park Avenue begin Monday

DENVER — Denver drivers may want to seek an alternate route for the next two weeks as construction work on Park Avenue West will result in lane closures.

The shutdown will be near the Wewatta and Delgany intersection as crews work underneath the bridge. The closure begins tomorrow and will affect commuters from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If a Rockies game is scheduled at Coors Field, travel lanes will reopen three hours before first pitch.

According to Denver Public Works, the construction is part of the Elevate Denver Bond, which voters approved for improvements to infrastructure.