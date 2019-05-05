× Five displaced after vehicle crashes into house early Sunday

AURORA – Two adults and three children are displaced this morning after a vehicle crashed into their home.

The crash happened just shy of 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of N. Akron Street in Aurora. The house is “compromised,” due to the damage.

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors, according to Aurora Police, and the driver was cited for reckless driving and DUI.

No one in the house was injured, and the driver of the vehicle was transported as a precaution, according to Aurora Police.

The American Red Cross of Colorado is assisting the family displaced.

The Aurora Fire Tech Rescue team was assessing the damage to the house.