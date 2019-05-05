Five displaced after vehicle crashes into house early Sunday

Posted 7:41 am, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:14AM, May 5, 2019

Just before 5 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a house in Aurora. (Photos: Aurora Fire)

AURORA – Two adults and three children are displaced this morning after a vehicle crashed into their home.

The crash happened just shy of 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of N. Akron Street in Aurora. The house is “compromised,” due to the damage.

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors, according to Aurora Police, and the driver was cited for reckless driving and DUI.

No one in the house was injured, and the driver of the vehicle was transported as a precaution, according to Aurora Police.

The American Red Cross of Colorado is assisting the family displaced.

The Aurora Fire Tech Rescue team was assessing the damage to the house.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.