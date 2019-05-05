Cinco de Mayo descends on downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An estimated 300,000 people participated in Denver's 32nd Annual Cinco de Mayo festival this weekend, according to organizers.

“I think people are in a real good mood," Andrea Barela of the Newsed Community Development Corporation said. "I think people are excited to see everything and experience everything when they come out.”

The weekend-long festival featured music, food, dancing and a car show with more than 150 unique cars.

“We put our blood, sweat and tears into them. We have cars out here today that people have been working on for years," Candice Cardenas of Showoff Car Club said.

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexico's victory over the French in the 1862 Battle of Puebla.

Organizers say the annual festival is the biggest cultural festival in the state of Colorado.

“You have folks that come with their families, their friends and they just want to have a day that they are sort of experiencing a bit of Mexico in the heart of Denver," Barela said.