LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Director Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Executive producer Jon Favreau, President of Marvel Studios/Producer Kevin Feige, and Executive producer Louis D'Esposito attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
‘Avengers Endgame’ nears global record with over $2 billion
LOS ANGELES — “Avengers: Endgame” has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in record time and is leaving newcomers in its dust.
The Walt Disney Co. estimates Sunday that the Marvel blockbuster has added $145.8 million from North American theaters and $282.2 million internationally in its second weekend in theaters bringing its global total to $2.2 billion.
“Endgame” is one of 5 movies to ever reach that mark and, not accounting for inflation, is now the second biggest film of all time worldwide behind “Avatar’s” $2.8 billion. “Avatar” reached $2 billion in 47 days of release compared with 11 for “Endgame.”
New films picked up scraps at the domestic box office, including “The Intruder,” with $11 million, “Long Shot,” with $10 million, and “Uglydolls” with $8.5 million.