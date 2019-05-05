Aurora teen winding up for major Yoyo competitions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA -- Myles Gregory spends hours every day playing with a toy, but the level of skill he's acquired from years of practice has elevated him to a world stage of competition.

"I went to this school assembly, they were showcasing some Yo-Yo tricks and stuff like that," Gregory said. "I couldn’t put it back down afterwards."

Now he balances school and a job to help pay for his travel to different states to compete in Yoyo competitions.

He says he even sold energy drinks and chips at school to help him get to a regional competition in Seattle, where he took home second place.

Gregory says he practices for at most four hours a day as he prepares for the 2019 National Yo-Yo Contest in Philadelphia, and the World Yo-Yo Contest in Cleveland. He already is sponsored by a German Yoyo company.