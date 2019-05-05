× A quiet Sunday, soggy and cooler pattern midweek

Our weekend will end on a quiet note, with highs back above average in the mid-70s. Expect a gradual increase of clouds with mainly dry conditions. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but the best chance for showers will favor the mountains and far eastern plains.

Expect a similar forecast as we start the work week on Monday. Temperatures will remain above average, reaching the low 70s with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Not everyone will feel the rain tomorrow, but where storms form, expect some brief heavy rain and strong wind.

A strong area of low pressure looks to impact the state as early as Tuesday, shaking up the forecast for the rest of the week. Expect scattered showers Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Our temperatures will continue to slide through the work week, dropping from the 60s on Tuesday to the 40s by Thursday. We will have to watch Thursday morning, as temperatures could dip below freezing and a few snow showers may develop.

We will dry out for the upcoming weekend with temperatures returning to average.

