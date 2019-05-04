Warm weekend weather continues before cool, rainy weather arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday will be another beautiful day to spend time outside in Colorado. Denver will see a high temperature in the mid 70s with passing clouds in the afternoon. The Front Range, eastern plains, and mountains have a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower or two Sunday afternoon but most places will stay dry.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s with mostly dry conditions on Monday before wet and unsettled weather moves in.

Our rainy pattern will move in on Tuesday. Temperatures will cool each day, reaching the 40s by Thursday. It is possible that some snow mixes in with rain showers on Thursday but is too soon to tell if anything will stick. While the lower elevations see rain this week, there will be several inches of snow stacking up in the mountains.

Wet weather will stay into next weekend.

