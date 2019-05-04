× Warm, quiet weekend ahead of active workweek

We’re in for a quiet, warm weekend across the Front Range with highs maxing out in the 70s. You’ll notice an increase of clouds and mainly dry conditions today. A few spotty showers will be possible in the high country, as well as out on the eastern plains.

A similar weather pattern will continue both Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid-to-lower 70s and a partly cloudy sky. An isolated storm or two will be possible, primarily in the afternoon hours.

A strong storm will move into the state by Tuesday, bringing mountain snow and thunderstorms through the the eastern half of the state. Temperatures will dip into 50s as highs on Tuesday and Wednesday with periods of heavy rain.

We will have to watch Wednesday into Thursday morning for the potential of some light snow across the foothills and portions of the Denver metro. Any snow will transition back over to rain by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 50s. We’ll stay in the 50s with soggy conditions on Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.