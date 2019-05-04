May the fourth be with you, Star wArs Day at Wings Over the Rockies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A long time ago in a neighborhood not so far away...

Lowry, formerly a United States Air Force base, where pilots trained, President Eisenhower spent his summers and was the original home to the USAF Academy. In 1994, the base closed, which allowed the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum to utilize the hangar for a Star Wars Celebration.

"May 4th is not just a Saturday," said Matthew Burchette, museum curator. "It's actually May the 4th be with you, intergalactic Star Wars Day."

20 years ago, Dan Madsen created the first Star Wars Celebration. It was held at Wings Over the Rockies.

"Star Wars is a message of hope. It is modern mythology, that people follow and get inspiration from," said Madsen. "To still see fans celebrating Star Wars, it's amazing to see how it's survived, and it still gets celebrated."

Madsen was honored with being able to sign the full-size X-Wing fighter on display at the museum.