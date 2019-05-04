Country House Wins: Maximum Security crosses line first, disqualified from Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby, however, replays were reviewed for a claim of foul and for the first time in Kentucky Derby History a horse has been disqualified.

Country House has pulled off a huge upset in the Kentucky Derby as stewards awarded the 65-1 long shot the victory following an objection that Maximum Security, the first horse to cross the finish line, interfered with the path of several horses.

Maximum Security had appeared to win the 145th Derby by 1¾ lengths in the mud after taking control out of the final turn. The objection was filed and stewards took about 20 minutes reviewing the race from several angles before declaring Country House the winner. Jockey Flavien Prat then celebrated as the finish was announced to the surprised crowd of 157,729.