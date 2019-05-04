Loggin laps with Olympians: Make Waves to Fight Pediatric Cancer

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.

Swimmers logged laps Olympian swimmers Saturday morning at “ Make Waves to Fight Pediatric Cancer, ” a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital Colorado Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

“I’ve learned through life that it’s about serving others,” Olympian Susan Williams said.

Williams and three-time Olympian Susan von der Lippe were the featured guests at the event put on by Swim Across America at Club Greenwood.

“I had cancer taken out of my jaw about years ago and did radiation treatments,” von der Lippe said. “Seeing a young kid not understanding getting stuck with needles all the time, it’s hard for them.”

The fundraiser will specifically help the Children’s Hospital with pediatric cancer research and donations will be raised through October. T