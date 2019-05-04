Lyft investigating driver that cut short woman’s trip home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Frequent flyer Nancy Rommeney's Lyft driver abruptly ended her ride home and to travel to and from Denver International Airport.

“I checked the make and model,” Rommeney said. “I checked the license plate. I asked, ‘What’s my name?’ He said ‘Nancy.’ I got in the car.”

Four minutes into her trip back to Golden on Peña Boulevard, Rommeney said something bizarre happened.

“He pulled off onto the shoulder with no communication whatsoever,” Rommeney said.

The Colorado mom didn’t know what was happening and says she couldn’t get an answer form the driver.

“I got a text message from Lyft saying thank you for riding with, the driver’s name, please share your experience,” Rommeney said. “At that point, I knew he had ended my trip. I went into his Google maps and put my address in of my destination.”

Rommeney spoke with Lyft Safety on the phone the remainder of the ride home, saying she was terrified. The Problem Solvers reached out to Lyft to figure out what happened. In a statement, a spokesperson said:

“Safety is our top priority and we completely understand the alarm experienced by this rider. We have deactivated the driver while we continue to investigate this unfortunate incident. We have also been in touch with the rider to offer our support.”

FOX31 Problem Solver Alex Rose asked Lyft if the company believes it has a responsibility to make sure a driver can communicate with a passenger, considering Rommeney believed there was a language barrier between her and the driver. Lyft did not directly answer the question, but provided this statement:

“Lyft is committed to maintaining an inclusive and welcoming community, and our mission is ensuring people who need rides most are able to get them.

Discrimination against passengers or drivers on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, physical or mental disability, medical condition, marital status, age, or sexual orientation is not allowed, and can result in deactivation from the platform.”

For Rommeney, she believes riders should have more control for ending rides.

“I couldn’t imagine how this technology I’ve used so many times and had not seen this loophole in the safety,” Rommeney said. “He should not have been able to end my trip without my consent when I had not reached my original destination.”

Lyft offers safety recommendations for riders, including tips and sharing how they perform background checks on drivers.