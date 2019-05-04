SPEAK: Brighton Youth Commission takes suicide awareness message to the streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo.-- Brighton City Council members appoint representatives to the Brighton Youth Commission to create educational materials and awareness programs that focus on issues affecting young people in Brighton.

The commission is comprised of 22 and six adult leaders.

“The biggest matter that we’re focusing on is mental health and suicide prevention in our schools and our community," Brighton Youth Commissioner Walker Bargmann said.

One of the commission's projects is SPEAK (Suicide Prevention Education Awareness and Knowledge) is a week-long initiative culminating in a 5K Walk/Run.

“SPEAK started with a very unfortunate suicide of a senior at Brighton high school, and we were profoundly impacted by that so we wanted to make sure that we didn’t see something like that happen again," Brighton Youth Commission Staff Liaison Tawnya Russell said.

Russell said, “This is kind of both a celebration to celebrate all the hard work that's been done drawing awareness to mental health, but also some healing for people who have struggled with mental health and people who have lost ones to suicides as well.”