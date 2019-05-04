Blazers go up 2-1 after 140-137 win in 4 OTs over Denver

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 03: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers goes after a loose ball with Monte Morris #11 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half of game three of the Western Conference Semifinals at Moda Center on May 03, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (C) 2019 NBA Entertainment. Photo by Steve Dykes/NBAE/Getty Images

PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum matched his career playoff high with 41 points, Rodney Hood hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds left in the NBA postseason record-tying fourth overtime and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 140-137 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

It was the second quadruple-overtime playoff game in NBA history, joining a 1953 game between the Boston Celtics and the Syracuse Nationals.

Damian Lillard added 28 points for Portland, which stretched its winning streak at home to 12 games dating back to the regular season. Hood came off the bench to score seven points in the final OT and help the Blazers remain unbeaten at home this postseason.

Nikola Jokic had his third triple-double of the playoffs with 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists, but missed a crucial free throw with 5.6 seconds to go. Jamal Murray had a playoff-high 34 points.

