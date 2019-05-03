What major bills passed and failed during 2019 session at Colorado Capitol

DENVER - Hundreds upon hundreds of bills will soon become law in Colorado that weren't at the beginning of the year. These are the major bills that passed at failed at the General Assembly:
WHAT PASSED:
Funding for full-day kindergarten (takes effect in fall)
Extreme risk protection orders (takes effect in January 2020)
Oil and gas reform allowing state and local government to set more regulations
"Ban the box" prohibiting asking criminal history on job applications
Legalized sports betting (voters must approve in November)
De-felonizing small possessions of illegal drugs
Allowing local governments to set higher minimum wage than the state
Climate change carbon reduction plan
Allowing prescription drugs to be imported from Canada (if President Donald Trump approves)
Reinsurance program (if Trump approves)
Eliminate surprise billing
Limit insulin prices to $100 a month
Allowing Colorado to vote for president by popular vote (as soon as enough states join)
Allowing newborns to have $100 for college savings beginning in 2020
Allowing 12-years-olds to seek mental health without parental support
Restriction on firefighter foam
New minimum age of marriage (15 years old)
Autism qualifies for medical marijuana
Marijuana tasting rooms for dispensaries
New tire and chain rules for driving on Interstate 70
Equal pay for equal work
Renters can withhold rent if mold and broken appliances exist
WHAT DIDN'T PASS:
Paid family leave (will be studied instead)
New vaccine and immunization requirements
Rent control
Ban on holding a cellphone while driving