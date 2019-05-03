Warm weekend to enjoy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mainly sunny skies will be sticking around for your Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of sunshine early each day followed by a few clouds during the afternoon. I can't rule out a spotty shower or two, but the best chance for that would be east of Denver on the open plains. Temperatures will be in the warm 70s over the weekend.

We start Monday with sunny skies and warm readings again in the 70s. By late in the day more clouds will start to move our way and a few showers will be possible late in the evening.

We have a soggy outlook for the remainder of next week. So, expect rain showers on Tuesday followed by more wet weather on Wednesday. It is possible during the overnight hours heading into Wednesday morning that some snow could mix with the rain over the higher terrain south and west of downtown.

Additional rain showers will be possible on Thursday along with more scattered showers to end the week on Friday. And, with all the wet weather temperatures from Tuesday through Friday will only be in the cool 50s.

And, while it will be rain on the plains it will be more snow in the Colorado mountains with accumulation that could top a foot over the soggy 4 days.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.