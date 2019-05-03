Suspect at large in Weld County following police pursuit
BRIGHTON, Colo. — Law enforcement officers searched for a suspect in Weld County north of Brighton following a police pursuit Friday night.
The Brighton Police Department said there was a “large police presence” on Weld County Road 27 between Weld County Roads 2 and 4.
According to authorities at the scene, the incident began as a high-speed chase in Lochbuie. It ended near Brighton when the suspect ran away from their vehicle.
The suspect is wanted for a domestic violence offense, according to BPD.
During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly rammed a patrol vehicle.
BPD asked people to avoid the area.
About 9:30 p.m., police said the suspect had not been located, but officers were “breaking down the perimeter.”AlertMe