Restaurant Report Card: Basic food code ignored at failed locations

DENVER -- Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured one failed location in Lone Tree, one failed location in Westminster and a winner in Westminster.

Cheesecake Factory (Park Meadows location)

The Park Meadows Mall location in Lone Tree failed with nine health code violations in March.

The issues include:

Food thrown out for being held at the wrong temperature

Weak sanitizing solution

Employees not wearing gloves

Soiled floor

The regional Vice President of Operations, Steve Polce, sent the following email:

“The Cheesecake Factory takes food safety and sanitation very seriously and is committed to providing a safe dining experience to all of our guests. We provide regular training to our employees on safe food practices and work closely with the local health department and our third-party auditing vendor to conduct on-site food safety and sanitation training to ensure that any deficiency has been promptly corrected.”

30-70 Sports Bar and Grill

A Tri-County Health inspector found 11 violations in March including:

No certified food manager

No signs reminding employees to wash their hands

No soap at bar sink

Two-week-old turkey

Manager Sean Rea showed us the kitchen and told us they followed the inspector's advice.

“We took it very seriously, right? It’s not a light subject when it comes to food and people’s health. It’s very serious. What we want to do is assure them that we have taken every step, corrected every issue and will continue to make sure those issues don’t arise again.”

30-70 is located at 1885 W. 120th Ave. in Westminster.

Wild Sage Deli

It’s all about cleanliness and convenience at our “A” of the week. Wild Safe Deli scored two inspections without serious violations.

Wild Sage Deli owner Michael Crater said, “It’s standard within the Wild Sage Deli chain that we keep our locations clean. People eat with their eyes and they want to see what their food looks like when it’s being made. It’s hard. The state expectations are really, really high and we work really hard to maintain the cleanliness of our facilities. I have to give a big shout out to my staff and how hard they work to keep this location perfect.”

You can find this Wild Sage Deli at 11030 Circle Point Rd. in Westminster.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County