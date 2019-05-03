Personal Injury – Money for Damages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attorney Phil Harding, of Harding & Associates P.C., explains how to get paid from an insurance company, or jury, and what makes up that payment. The more areas you include when you settle your case, or present to a jury, the more money you get. Generally damages are broken into Economic, Non-Economic, Physical Impairment, and Punitive. Call Phil at 303-762-9500 for a FREE consultation.