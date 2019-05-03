Attorney Phil Harding, of Harding & Associates P.C., explains how to get paid from an insurance company, or jury, and what makes up that payment. The more areas you include when you settle your case, or present to a jury, the more money you get. Generally damages are broken into Economic, Non-Economic, Physical Impairment, and Punitive. Call Phil at 303-762-9500 for a FREE consultation.AlertMe
Personal Injury – Money for Damages
-
What Jury Members Don’t Know
-
Make Sure Your Home is Covered for Wind & Hail Damage
-
What’s an Expert Witness?
-
After a car accident
-
Harding and Associates
-
-
Real life example – client injured in car crash
-
Shopping for a lawyer
-
There’s only one Blockbuster left on the planet
-
Phil answers your question
-
Are Self-Driving Cars the Answer to Distracted Driving?
-
-
Phil Harding
-
The little black box
-
Insider Tips for Depositions & Giving Statements after Accidents