Passenger jet skids off runway into river in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A commercial jet skidded off of a runway and into a river in Jacksonville, Florida Friday evening, according to the city’s mayor.

Mayor Lenny Curry said everyone aboard the plane is accounted for. No serious injuries have been reported.

According to local media, there were 142 people aboard the Boeing 737. It took off from Miami earlier Friday.

The plane reportedly skidded off a runway at the Jacksonville Naval Complex and went into the St. Johns River.

Crews are working to ensure everyone is accounted for and to contain jet fuel in the water.

Jacksonville is located in northeast Florida near the Georgia border.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.