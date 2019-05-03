Nurse-Family Partnership – FREE Help for New Mothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beginning with trust, ending with extraordinary outcomes. Nurse-Family Partnership is a community health program that truly changes lives - for generations to come. Nurse-Family Partnership works by having specially trained nurses regularly visit young, first-time moms-to-be, starting early in the pregnancy, and continuing through the child's second birthday. And it's FREE!

We'd like to thank all nurses for helping improve health care for all of us, and let you know Nurse-Family Partnership is recruiting nurses right now in Colorado, especially in rural areas like Greeley and Lamar.