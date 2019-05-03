× Fumes in cockpit, cabin of Spirit jet heading to Denver prompt return to LA

LOS ANGELES — A Spirit Airlines jet has been taken out of service after returning to Los Angeles when fumes were detected in the cockpit and cabin.

Airline spokesman Derek Dombrowski says a maintenance team is inspecting the Airbus A321, which departed Los Angeles International Airport Friday morning on a flight to Denver but then turned back and landed safely.

Dombrowski says one passenger was taken to a hospital for evaluation and the others will be accommodated on other flights.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in its summary of the incident that the aircraft’s oxygen masks were deployed but the airline spokesman says the masks were not deployed.