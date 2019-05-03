× Food Truck Friday with the Veggie Whisperer

DENVER – Are looking for a food that serves up quality Vegan and Vegetarian food? Look no further than The Veggie Whisperer. They have been specializing in preparing elevated Vegan/Vegetarian cuisine executed to a fine dining standard.

Doug Petri is the owner of The Veggie Whisperer and his menu is focused on traditional Middle Eastern and Israeli inspired cuisine. The Falafel and Hummas recipes are as authentic as it gets, identical to the famous street foods found in the Middle East.

You can follow The Veggie Whisperer on their website to find out where they’re be parked next and serving up quality dishes.

http://www.theveggiewhisperer.com