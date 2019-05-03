Fantastic Friday forecast; wet and cool next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's a fantastic Friday forecast! Highs reach 68 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins today with sunshine.

The Mountains can expect sunshine and highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s.

It's a mostly dry weekend across Colorado. Highs in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy it!

Monday is the warm before the storm. A large dip in the jet stream moves in Tuesday-Thursday. Right now here's what we're expecting:

1) Cooler than normal temps: highs running 10-20 degrees below normal (normal 66).

2) Wetter than normal: Rain chances are high each day at 60%.

3) Mountain snow each day: a foot of accumulation possible at the ski areas and across the high peaks.

Will we see another frost in Denver? Yes, it's possible with this colder storm cycle next week. Bottom line, wait until Mother's Day to plant.

