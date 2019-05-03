× Denver is no stranger to snow in May

DENVER — Since 1872, snow has fallen in May more often than not. 89 Mays have had at least a dusting since 1872.

Some statistics on May snowfall for Denver:

May averages 1.7 inches of snow

Six Mays have had 10 or more inches of snow

Maximum May snowfall was 16 inches in 1898

In the last 10 years, May has had snow in 5 years

Average last snow is April 27

Latest date of snow is June 12, 1947

This year would benefit from a May snow. So far, 2018-2019 has had 44.2 inches of snow, whereas 57.1 inches is considered the long-term average.

There is a snow chance for May 8 and 9, but rain is far more likely than anything frozen as it appears in the data thus far.