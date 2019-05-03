Denver is no stranger to snow in May

Posted 5:08 pm, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:37PM, May 3, 2019

Snowy Tulip

DENVER — Since 1872, snow has fallen in May more often than not. 89 Mays have had at least a dusting since 1872.

Some statistics on May snowfall for Denver:

  • May averages 1.7 inches of snow
  • Six Mays have had 10 or more inches of snow
  • Maximum May snowfall was 16 inches in 1898
  • In the last 10 years, May has had snow in 5 years
  • Average last snow is April 27
  • Latest date of snow is June 12, 1947

This year would benefit from a May snow. So far, 2018-2019 has had 44.2 inches of snow, whereas 57.1 inches is considered the long-term average.

There is a snow chance for May 8 and 9, but rain is far more likely than anything frozen as it appears in the data thus far.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.