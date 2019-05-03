Denver is no stranger to snow in May
DENVER — Since 1872, snow has fallen in May more often than not. 89 Mays have had at least a dusting since 1872.
Some statistics on May snowfall for Denver:
- May averages 1.7 inches of snow
- Six Mays have had 10 or more inches of snow
- Maximum May snowfall was 16 inches in 1898
- In the last 10 years, May has had snow in 5 years
- Average last snow is April 27
- Latest date of snow is June 12, 1947
This year would benefit from a May snow. So far, 2018-2019 has had 44.2 inches of snow, whereas 57.1 inches is considered the long-term average.
There is a snow chance for May 8 and 9, but rain is far more likely than anything frozen as it appears in the data thus far.AlertMe