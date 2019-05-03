Blind student surprised with braille yearbook

Posted 5:32 pm, May 3, 2019, by


CONIFER — Students at Conifer High School surprised one of their classmates on Friday with an extra special yearbook.

"We have made a braille year book for one of our students who is visually impaired,” explained Laurel Ainsworth, Editor & Chief of the yearbook.

That student is RJ Sampson. He’s a Senior. During his freshman year, Sampson asked one of his teachers if she could make a yearbook in braille.

During a ceremony on Friday, Sampson’s fellow classmates surprised him with a braille yearbook.

"I really appreciate it,” Sampson told his classmates as he received the book. "It really means a lot to me!”

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.