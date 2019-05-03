Blind student surprised with braille yearbook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONIFER — Students at Conifer High School surprised one of their classmates on Friday with an extra special yearbook.

"We have made a braille year book for one of our students who is visually impaired,” explained Laurel Ainsworth, Editor & Chief of the yearbook.

That student is RJ Sampson. He’s a Senior. During his freshman year, Sampson asked one of his teachers if she could make a yearbook in braille.

During a ceremony on Friday, Sampson’s fellow classmates surprised him with a braille yearbook.

"I really appreciate it,” Sampson told his classmates as he received the book. "It really means a lot to me!”