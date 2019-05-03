× At-risk 12-year-old boy missing out of Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 12-year-old boy with an intellectual disability is missing out of Aurora. Police are hoping the public can help locate him.

The Aurora Police Department said Kishore (no last name provided) was last seen Thursday in the 8700 block of East Colfax Avenue. The area is near Colfax’s intersection with Yosemite Street, which is where Denver and Aurora city limits meet.

Kishore is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Kishore was last seen wearing a red hoodie, a white T-shirt and bluejeans.

He is familiar with using RTD.

APD said anyone who sees Kishore should call 911.