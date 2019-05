× 75-year-old Loveland woman missing since Friday afternoon

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman missing in the area of 29th Street and North Garfield Avenue.

Gail Johnson was last seen wearing brown pants, an orange t-shirt, orange, blue and white pullover with a red jacket. Johnson was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Anyone who knows about the woman’s whereabouts or sees her is asked to call 911.