× 17-year-old girl with autism missing out of Englewood found safe

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 17-year-old girl with autism reported missing on Monday has been found and reunited with her mother, the Englewood Police department said on Friday.

Trinity Ann Pauley was reported missing after leaving a friends house on Monday. She did not have her medication with her.

There is an active investigation into where Pauley was and no further information has been released as of Friday afternoon.