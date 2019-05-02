× Tentative agreement reached to keep Nuggets, Avalanche in Denver through 2040

DENVER — Kroenke Sports and Entertainment and the city and county of Denver announced Thursday a tentative agreement that will keep the Nuggets and Avalanche in the city through 2040.

The City Attorney’s Office will present a proposal to the City Council for approval. The NBA and the NHL also need to approve the agreement.

“We’re looking forward to a long-standing relationship with KSE, our winning teams and the leagues,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement.

“With both the Avalanche and the Nuggets tearing it up in the playoffs, we’re galvanizing the support of our city and our fans for the teams we love.”

The existing Pepsi Center agreement with the city was set to expire in 2023.

“The Kroenke family has established deep roots in Denver,” City Attorney Kristin Bronson said. “They’ve been here for decades and I’m pleased to know they want to be here for decades to come.”

“This moment is nearly five years in the making and we are proud not only of our teams’ long-standing and storied histories here in Denver, but also with the incredible relationship we have with this city, its leadership and its fans,“ said Jim Martin, president and CEO for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.