Social networking to land a job

Summer is right around the corner, and that means many people will be looking for a job. Whether you're in the market for a long-term or part-time role, it can be hard to land the perfect gig. And for small businesses, finding and attracting the right applicants can be a challenge. However, leveraging your social network to find your next job or your next employee can help. Career and money expert Stefanie O'Connell shares tips on some of the unexpected ways you can leverage your social network this season to find a job and hire. For more information head to Facebook.com/jobs.