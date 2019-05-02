Small brewery in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood faces big dilemma with rising rent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Like many communities in Denver, Sunnyside is at an eclectic crossroads between history and modern development.

Laura Bruns feels like she’s caught in the middle of it all, running a small brewhouse with her brother in the neighborhood. Factotum has been open at West 39th Avenue and Lipan Street for more than four years. In that time, Bruns has seen a lot of change.

“It’s starting to turn over, and with opening the G Line, we think we’re going to see some changes,” said Bruns.

But before Bruns can see the benefits of more traffic in the neighborhood they’ve been a part of for years, she faces a dilemma.

Their five-year lease on the brewhouse is up, and Bruns says the landlord is raising the cost to more than she can afford.

“You can’t really blame property owners for the prices they’re asking for, because that’s the nature of what things are like in Denver right now,” Bruns said.

To adapt, Bruns says they’re looking for another small business to share the space during the day, since the brewhouse opens at 4 p.m. during the week. Bruns says many small breweries in Denver are facing a similar situation, in which even in the more affordable neighborhoods, the rent is catching up and forcing a tough decision: adapt or shut down.