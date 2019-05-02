× Proposal to increase cigarette, vaping taxes defeated in Colorado Senate

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis suffered a legislative loss in the Colorado State Senate Thursday night with the defeat of his proposed cigarette and nicotine tax.

Polis had proposed a 200-percent increase in tobacco taxes and a new 62-percent increase on vaping products.

While the measure did pass the House, sources tell FOX31’s political reporter Joe St. George the measure did not have enough Democratic support in the State Senate.

Colorado has ranked first in the nation for teenage vaping and supporters had hoped this would reduce the vaping rate.

The governor’s office sent the following statement to FOX31 and Channel 2:

“The Governor is disappointed by the decision to take this choice out of the hands of Colorado voters. This measure would have reduced our staggering rates of teen vaping while increasing funding for early childhood education and saving people money on healthcare.”