Police search for man accused of stabbing a man at a camping area along South Platte River

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man camping along the South Platte River, accused of stabbing a 29-year-old man during his attempt to visit another person camping in the same area is on the run.

The Englewood police state that the 47-year-old suspect Delbert Vigil fled the area before the police arrived underneath the West Dartmouth Avenue bridge campsite, and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Vigil is accused of stabbing the 29-year-old man in neck and arm as he attempted to enter the camping area. The man was transported to Swedish Medical Center and released with nonthreatening injuries.

The Englewood Police Department is actively searching for Vigil regarding his involvement in the stabbing.

They warn the public if you know Vigil’s whereabouts or see him, do not contact him, contact your local law enforcement agency or dial 911.