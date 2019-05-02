Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Saturday May 4th is World Pilates Day and Center Your Body Pilates is celebrating with Pilates in the Park. It will take place from 9:30am to 11:30am at the Community Park in Louisville. Studio owner and Pilates Master Educator, June Kahn will lead the workout. The workout will raise funds for Joana's run for Leukemia and Lymphoma Woman of the Year, where every dollar donated counts as a vote for her and goes directly to fighting blood cancers. The suggested donation for the workout is $15. Go to CenterYourBodyPilates.com for more information or call 720-398-8319. If you can't make the workout but still want to donate to Joana's campaign, go to MWOY.org/TeamMichelle